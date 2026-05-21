Becky Lynch Comments On WWE Advertising Changes To Her SNME Match

There's been some confusion over Becky Lynch's match at this week's "Saturday Night's Main Event" show. During "Raw", Sol Ruca challenged her to a match and said she'd snatch her soul again and snatch her Intercontinental Championship. Lynch agreed to the match, but didn't want to put her title on the line. It appeared that should Ruca beat her on Saturday, she'd earn a future title shot.

The following day, WWE posted a graphic on their Instagram that advertised the match as title defense for Lynch. On Wednesday, "The Man" responded to the match change on X. She stated that there was confusion around the match and blamed "biased wrestling media pushing the agenda that the title should be on the line." She went on to claim the title being defended "IS NOT GOING TO HAPPEN!!!! I clearly stated that SUCKER Sol Ruca has done NOTHING to earn a shot at MY VERY PRESTIGIOUS IC TITLE!!"

There seems to be misinformation regarding my Saturday Nights Main Event match! (The biased wrestling media is pushing the agenda that the title should be on the line!!) NOT GOING TO HAPPEN!!!!

I CLEARLY stated that SUCKER Sol Ruca has done NOTHING to earn a shot at MY VERY... — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 20, 2026

At SNME, Penta will put his IC title on the line against Ethan Page. The Street Profits will challenge The Vision for the WWE World Tag Team Championship. Paige and Brie Bella will defend the women's tag titles against Irresistible Forces. There is one non-title match scheduled as Jade Cargill, B-Fab, and Michin will face Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss. Cargill challenged Ripley to a rematch for the Women's Championship at Clash in Italy, but Ripley has yet to accept.