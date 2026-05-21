TNA Announces All Championships Will Be Defended At Upcoming Pay-Per-View

TNA Wrestling has announced that all the titles of their promotion will be defended at next month's all-important Slammiversary pay-per-view.

TNA Slammiversary, which will take place on June 28 at Agganis Arena in Boston, will feature title defenses from Mike Santana, the current TNA World Champion, Mustafa Ali, the reigning TNA International Champion, Lei Ying Lee, the TNA Knockouts World Champion, The System, the current TNA World Tag Team Champions, and The Elegance Brand, the reigning TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions.

The show will also see the return of the Ultimate X match, where the TNA X Division Champion, Cedric Alexander, will put his title on the line against an unnamed star. TNA has also announced that there will be a ladder match at the show, but hasn't announced the competitors for it yet.

BREAKING: ALL Championships will be defended at #TNASlammiversary on June 28 LIVE on PPV and TNA+ from the Agganis Arena in Boston. Get tickets NOW: https://t.co/BhhUPBsDQI pic.twitter.com/PIAby0kpyd — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 20, 2026

This year's Slammiversary, which is one of TNA's most important pay-per-views, will be held on the same day as AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, although Slammiversary will air a few hours before the AEW-NJPW show.

TNA has a few tapings in Denver before Slammiversary, and then some in Albany and Philadelphia after the pay-per-view, before heading to its next pay-per-view, Lockdown, in Chicago in August.