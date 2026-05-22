WWE's Ethan Page Comments On AAA Partnership With Chelsea Green, Possible Reunion

Last year, WWE's Ethan Page and Chelsea Green started up a mixed tag team that had them competing in both NXT and AAA. Though they won the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship together, the partnership was broken (for now) when an injury forced La Hiedra to step in for Green and the pair lost the title. Page is now on the main roster alongside Green, though she has yet to step back in the ring. Speaking to "Complex Graps," Page discussed the status of their partnership.

"Working with Chelsea was incredible – is incredible. I hope I get to do it again, and I'd be happy to do it again," Page said. "Instant chemistry. But I will say, I feel like with Chelsea, she has instant chemistry with everybody, and I think I also have that same weird character trait, where we can kind of make anything work."

As a result of that, Page feels that the pairing of the two resulted in undeniable magic. However, he doesn't seem to know if the tag team will resume any time in the near future. Page just made his way over to "WWE Raw," while Green has been a stalwart on the "SmackDown" brand. Following a heart procedure in recent weeks, Green just made her return to television.

Page also commented on working in AAA, sharing his shock that The Undertaker would go on to book the promotion. Additionally, Page has become extremely invested in the ongoing saga between the Americanos taking place on the brand.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Complex Graps" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.