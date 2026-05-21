AEW's MJF Blames Vince McMahon For Making Stipulation Into A Joke

Though the stipulation has largely been well received by fans, MJF's decision to put his hair on the line to secure a title shot at AEW World Champion Darby Allin at Double or Nothing has drawn some criticism from people who think the stipulation is too silly. That is a criticism MJF bristles against, and during an interview with Jon Alba of "The Takedown on SI," he noted one person was to blame for hair matches being viewed as comedic instead of series matches like they once were.

"You can thank Vince McMahon for that, yeah," MJF said. "It wasn't comedy in Memphis, it wasn't comedy in World Class [Championship Wrestling], it wasn't comedy in Mexico."

MJF also got into why he is taking this match, and the potential of him losing his hair, to Allin, so seriously. Unsurprisingly, it has a lot to do with the former AEW World Champs budding film career, which MJF feels could be derailed if he was forced to go bald.

"Listen, I can't speak for anybody else," MJF said. "All I know is I make money off of this hair, okay? I'm in movies, I'm a top guy in this industry, and if I want to continue to be a top guy in this industry, I can't be bald. Bald doesn't sell, it just doesn't. There's only one reason I would be able to pull off being bald, and if it's I was trying to be some Jason Statham esq wannabe.

But the fact of the matter is I've got good Hollywood looks. Now I'm going to be in action movies kicking ass, probably down the line, but I don't want to be bald doing it. Now Jason Statham can pull it off. I've seen what my head looks like with no hair, okay? My junior year of high school, the whole football team got buzzcuts. It wasn't pretty man, and I'm not interested in going back to that. No thank you."

If you quote this article, please credit "The Takedown on SI" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription