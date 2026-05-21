Jim Ross On 'Good News' About WWE Star Ludwig Kaiser's Arrest

News broke late Wednesday night that WWE's Ludwig Kaiser, the talent currently behind one of the El Grande Americano gimmicks, whose real name is Marcel Barthel, was reportedly arrested in Orange County, Florida and charged with battery. As new details have emerged, including the police report for the incident that actually occurred back in April, it was revealed Kaiser allegedly got into an altercation after someone told him to "have some manners" after acting "uncontrollably intimate," as the victim told police, with a woman in an elevator.

AEW commentator Jim Ross, the former head of talent relations in WWE, commented on Kaiser's arrest on "Grilling JR," and said there was some good news coming out of it, at least.

"Well the good news... it wasn't against a woman," Ross said. "That gives me a little bit of a sigh of relief. He got into an altercation with some guy."

Ross said that he thinks Kaiser is a "pretty good hand," and his rise up the card in WWE has shown other talent that if they're unique enough and have developed their character enough, they can move up. Kaiser's arrest comes just days before one of the biggest matches of his career.

His El Grande Americano is set to face off in a mask-vs-mask match against the Original El Grande Americano, Chad Gable, at AAA Noche de Grandes. Kaiser is incredibly over in AAA. As of this writing, WWE has not commented on the charges, and Kaiser was released on $1,000 bail shortly after the arrest. It's unclear if it will impact his Noche de Grandes match or future in WWE and AAA.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Grilling JR" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.