AEW's Jim Ross Undergoing Tests For Alzheimer's And Dementia

WWE Hall of Famer, and current AEW commentator, mostly for big matches on pay-per-views these days, "Good Ol' JR" Jim Ross has been no stranger to health issues over the years, including his decades-long battle with Bell's Palsy. During a recent episode of his "Grilling JR" podcast alongside co-host Conrad Thompson, Ross gave an update on his health and recent appointments while discussing the one or two day "full time" aspect of working for AEW.

"I had a very positive doctor's appointment with my neurologist," Ross explained. "The neurologist and I had an appointment and they took a bunch of blood and ran some tests. I think they're worried about... dementia, or Alzheimer's. I said, 'What the hell are you going to do about it?' There's not a cure. If there's meds I should be taking, preventatively, tell me what they are and I'll do it. But, we'll see how it works out. But, I'm going through a lot of tests now. I don't feel bad, at all, I feel, great, actually. Conrad, let me tell you something, buddy, getting old's a b****."

Ross has previously stated he believed his next big AEW event to be Double or Nothing, set for this weekend in New York. As of this writing, AEW has not announced that the legendary commentator will be on the call at the event.

On Wednesday, it was revealed Ross' fellow WWE Hall of Famer, Mick Foley, will make his AEW debut ahead of Double or Nothing. Foley is set to host the Zero Hour pre-show alongside Renee Paquette.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Grilling JR" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.