Jim Ross Believes He's Booked For Big Upcoming AEW PPV

WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator, the legendary Jim Ross, wasn't on the call for AEW Dynasty last month, but said he believes he'll be returning to work soon for an upcoming event. On an episode of his "Grilling JR" podcast, Ross said he plans to be at AEW Double or Nothing over Memorial Day weekend in Queens, New York.

"Tony Khan's been so good... I see it all the time on social media, 'These guys are getting paid all this money and they're not working,'" he said. "I want to work. That's the difference between me and a lot of people. I want to work. I gotta get steady walking and I'm not going to walk out to the ring with a walker or a cane. I'm just too damn ego-centric."

As of this writing, the only match announced for Double or Nothing is the International Championship bout pitting Kazuchika Okada against Konosuke Takeshita. Ross said that's one of the things he's looking forward to most about the show, and said it will be, "a banger."

"That'll be a hell of a match, there's no doubt about it," he said. "I'm looking forward to the venue. It's new. It's different. We've never played it before, so I'm looking forward to that a lot. But, that one match... there's no reason it shouldn't be a classic... Golly, man, those two guys. There's a history behind [them], growing up as wrestling fans and being aware of the other guy when they were in their developmental stage, is compelling to me."

Ross has dealt with a series of health issues over the years. At the beginning of the year, he suffered a serious fall.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Grilling JR" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.