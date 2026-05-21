AEW Star MJF Says There Is Something 'Enchanting' To Him About Never Wrestling In WWE

MJF has explained why he chose to stay in AEW rather than join WWE, and how achieving success in Tony Khan's promotion is more fulfilling to him.

The brash star reportedly had offers from WWE, but decided to remain in AEW because he feels that becoming one of wrestling's greats without ever working for the TKO-owned company would make the achievement even more special.

"You have to know your worth, and I know my worth, and my worth was built because of the legacy that I'm building in AEW, right? There is something very enchanting to me, no matter how much money did or does or will get thrown at me — and trust me, it was a lot, hypothetically — it doesn't matter because I care about my legacy more than anything as I discussed on TV, which is why I cannot get my head shaved this Sunday because that's a part of my legacy, is my hair. The idea of going down as the greatest of all time is really important to me. I also think that there's something very special about being able to say that while having never worked there [in WWE]," he said on "The Ariel Helwani Show."

Aside from wanting to be part of the discussion for the best wrestler in the world, MJF is also eager to succeed in the film industry. He wants to be recognized as one of the best wrestler-turned-actors, which he believes would be even more meaningful if he achieved it on his own rather than relying on the WWE "machine."

"To me, the Mount Rushmore of professional wrestlers-turned-actors are Dave Batista, John Cena, and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson," he said. "My goal is to be that fourth head. And if I could pull that off on my name alone and the legacy that I built on my own back, not from a machine, just the Maxwell machine, I think it would feel all the more sweeter."

He, though, didn't rule out a future move to WWE, noting how he is just 30 years old and has a lot of time left in the business.