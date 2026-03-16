MJF Doesn't Intend To Depart AEW For WWE: 'If I Leave, This Company's F***ing Done'

Despite MJF not being closed off to the idea of one day becoming a WWE star, he also claimed that he would need to be compensated accordingly before leaving AEW. In addition to being satisfied with his position in the promotion, he told Salcedo that it's important wrestlers are paid what they deserve, and isn't going to take less money for a chance at creating a bigger public legacy.

"This is where the best wrestle. We're real premier athletes. We're not models ... we have honed our crafts to the best of our absolute abilities which has made us so incredible, which is precisely why we are getting compensated the way we should be compensated," he explained. "People will jump to the other place to get booked the same and or worse to be compensated for less. Why? I don't know. If the answer is legacy, you know what I want my legacy to be? I want my legacy to be that my children are going to be able to afford to go to any school they want. They're going to be able to afford to go to any restaurant they want ... I'm not going to settle for less compensation so I get to have a WrestleMania moment."

MJF also touched on AEW President Tony Khan and his treatment of the company's roster, stating that he is caring and genuine, but knows the least he can do is compensate his talent generously after they put their bodies on the line to earn him more revenue.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Denise Salcedo" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.