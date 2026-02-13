MJF Calls Himself Best Wrestler To Never Work For WWE, Says They're Still Interested

A moniker that stands the test of time is AEW's promise that in the land of pro wrestling, this company is "Where the Best Wrestle." And so far, no one has disproven that slogan. One man who betted on himself to remain its leading frontrunner is none other than Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF), who at one point, was in the middle of a bidding war between either staying with AEW, or gathering his lavish self and heading to its rival in WWE. With permanent devotion, MJF showed the world his answer by loyally tattooing the AEW logo on his leg, which he has since been removed. Believing himself to the fullest extent that anyone can believe in themselves, MJF guarantees he is the greatest wrestler to not have ever wrestled for WWE. He even believes his excellence supersedes Kenny Omega's, who also has never worked for WWE.

"Yeah, it's not even close," the current two-time AEW World Champion confidently told "Insight's "Chris Van Vliet before discussing his previous offers from WWE. "I had some nice calls with some nice folks, who are high up on the chain. They were interested in me. They're still very much so interested in me, and I understand why...For all my faults, one thing I am not is unprofessional. If you put a contract in front of me, with the right amount of money, I'm going to do this. I'm going to broadcast how important those three letters are...because you're paying me to say that...No matter what promotion I'm working for, I'm going to shamelessly shill what's going on."

After re-signing his contract, "The Salt of the Earth" went on to win the AEW International Championship that he renamed as the "AEW American Championship," became a one-time CMLL World Light Heavyweight Champion, and now, is the reigning world champion. A history setter in his first reign, MJF looks to drop the "Hebrew Hammer" on Brody King at "AEW Grand Slam: Australia" this Saturday, fulfilling his promise to surpass legendary predecessors that set the bar substantially high. But when you're "The Devil," there is no such thing as an unachievable level.

