Tony Khan Reacts To MJF's Success In And Out Of AEW

Nobody is on the level of the Devil, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, and, quite frankly, Tony Khan knows it. Rather than a run-of-the-mill kind of guy, the AEW President acknowledges that those three letters, MJF, are a massive draw not only in his company, but to the transformation of the being the best commodity within the modern-day era, despite the shortcuts he tends to take, which Khan recognizes.

"MJF's a huge, huge wrestling star," the AEW CEO noted in his interview with "Going Ringside." "Now, he's becoming a star in movies. He got a great role playing Happy Gilmore's son in 'Happy Gilmore 2.' 'Happy Gilmore 2' is the most watched movie in America this year. And MJF is a big part of the movie...MJF's not the most popular guy backstage. Most of the wrestlers don't like him very much. So, I would say that among some of the villains of AEW, there is some camaraderie, and, you know, a guy like, maybe, Don Callis or [Kazuchika] Okada, I think those guys are probably happy for MJF. But a lot of the fan favorites in AEW...really don't like MJF very much. That being said, everybody's very impressed with what he's doing. He's really a hardworking guy, and I'm very impressed with MJF."

While admitting he's accomplished most that those only dream of within his six-year career in AEW so far, the former World Champion thinks he's lost his mojo, especially after taking a heinous defeat at the hands of Mark Briscoe in their Tables 'n' Tacks match at All Out last month. He has decided to step away to look inward and learn how not to play a caricature of himself, but rather study how he can pull himself to the top again, "his way."

