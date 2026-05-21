AEW To Air Live Dynamite Pre-Show On TikTok

Already in the television, PPV, and streaming business, AEW has now decided its time to get into the TikTok business, starting next week. In a Thursday morning press release, AEW, TikTok, and AEW's media partner Warner Brothers Discovery announced a new deal that will see the creation of "AEW Advance," hosted by AEW ring announcer Arkady Aura and AEW interviewer/personality Lexy Nair. Airing on TikTok, "Advance" will serve as a pre-show for next week's episode out of "AEW Dynamite" out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, which will focus on the fallout from AEW Double or Nothing this Sunday.

Further details regarding "Advance" reveal that the show will stream across AEW's multiple TikTok accounts and TBS' TikTok, will start at 6 p.m. and air for an hour. Multiple segments will be featured, including Aura and Nair previewing ongoing storylines, a behind-the-scenes look at the arena as fans begin to arrive, interactions with AEW talent and "executives," pre-show routines, and "get ready with me" style content. While not outright confirmed, it was hinted that the preparation by AEW announcers and other moments could also be featured.

While AEW has aired pre-shows for "Dynamite" earlier in the day, including the YouTube series "AEW Control Center" hosted by Tony Schiavone, "Advance" will be the first time AEW has attempted a true pre-show for "Dynamite" in the show's seven year existence. However, the press release provided no further details regarding "Advance's" future beyond next week, leaving it a mystery regarding whether "Advance" will become a weekly show, an occasional special for certain "Dynamite" and "Collision" episodes, or a one-off.