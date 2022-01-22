Matt Cardona is your new Impact Wrestling Digital Media Champion.

Tonight’s Impact TV tapings in Pembroke Pines, Florida saw Cardona capture the title from Jordynne Grace.

According to correspondents in attendance, Cardona hesitated to perform his moves on Grace until he snapped at one point, turning heel and hitting her with a Reboot. Grace kicked out but Cardona kept control and tried to hit her with a belt shot. The referee was distracted, which allowed Cardona to hit Grace with a steel chair. He then finished her off with Radio Silence for the win. After the match, Cardona posed on the ramp and flipped the crowd off to end the segment.

Grace became the inaugural Impact Digital Media Champion back at Bound For Glory on October 23, defeating Chelsea Green, Fallah Bahh, John Skyler, Crazzy Steve, and Madison Rayne in a tournament final Six-Way match. Since then she has retained over Skyler, Green and Lady Frost on Impact programming. She also retained over Kiera Hogan at the first-ever Terminus event last weekend.

This is Cardona’s first title reign of any kind in Impact.

You can click here for full spoilers from tonight’s taping. The Cardona vs. Grace title match should air on January 27 or February 3.

Stay tuned for more. Below are a few recent tweets released to build to the Cardona vs. Grace title match:

I will win the @IMPACTWRESTLING Championship of the WORLD… WIDE… WEB! That Digital Media Championship will be MINE!!!#IMPACTonAXSTV — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) January 21, 2022

I’m saying this as a huge fan, @TheMattCardona. You don’t wanna do this. pic.twitter.com/3lswpZnxAg — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) January 21, 2022

Dude you’re 40! Every time I see you in the locker room, you’re icing your knees and limping! I don’t wanna hurt you, Matt. Please reconsider 🙏🏼 https://t.co/qWzFP8Qqmd — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) January 21, 2022

This is the man who created a title for himself back when AOL was still popular. Big guy, but I’ve definitely beaten bigger. https://t.co/lEWTv7rlyz — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) January 21, 2022

