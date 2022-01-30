WWE Hall of Famer and current WWE Producer Molly Holly is scheduled to make her ring return during tonight’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match, according to PWInsider.

Holly has not wrestled since the 2020 Women’s Rumble Match, and before that she competed in the Battle Royal at WWE Evolution in October 2018.

As we’ve noted, some of the rumored and/or planned names going around for The Rumble this weekend are Holly, Paige, Jillian Hall, Kaitlyn, WWE Hall of Famer Ivory, Aksana, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, Cameron, Melina, Shane McMahon, rapper Bad Bunny, Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Ronda Rousey. There will also be some WWE NXT Superstars in town for the event, including NXT Champion Bron Breakker, Gunther and Raquel Gonzalez, among others.

