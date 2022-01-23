Last night’s tapings for Impact Wrestling from the Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida included the debut of PROGRESS Wrestling Women’s Champion, Gisele Shaw. She was revealed as the “Quintessential Diva”, and was teased during this past week’s Impact on AXS

Shaw is trained by WWE alumni Lance Storm, ad she has been a regular on the independent UK scene working for promotions like Revolution Pro and PROGRESS. She also has worked for the WOW – Women Of Wrestling TV series as “Reyna Reyes”.

In her debut match last night, Giselle defeated Lady Frost. If you would like to see full spoilers from the tapings, they’re available at this link.

During a media call last May, Shaw specified which pro wrestlers she wants to compete against in the future, including stars like Sasha Banks and Jordynne Grace.

“I’d love to see Jordynne Grace come back,” Kanji said. “I’d love to step in the ring with Jordynne Grace and have her come back with all the skills and abilities that she’s learned since having the belt previously. I think definitely also get Meiko Satomura back. I think she could grace our ring again. That would be awesome.”

“I’d like to add, my people told me that apparently, Sasha Banks wants to come to PROGRESS, and if we can make that happen, then you know what, I’m open to a singles match,” Shaw stated. “I’m open to a triple threat, doesn’t matter to me. Get that out there”

