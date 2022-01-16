AEW returned to Soundstage 19 at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida on Saturday for two sessions of AEW Dark tapings.
These tapings featured the AEW in-ring debut of former Impact star Rohit Raju.
Courtesy of F4Wonline.com, below are the AEW Dark spoilers for the first and second sessions:
Session 1
* Gunn Club (w/ Billy Gunn) defeated two enhancement talents
* Leyla Hirsch defeated Katalina Perez
* Lance Archer defeated an enhancement talent
* Varsity Blonds (w/ Julia Hart) defeated Adrian Alanis and Liam Gray. Post-match, they did an interview with Tony Schiavone to talk about the match against House Of Black Wednesday.
* Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson (w/ Arn Anderson) defeated Waves and Curls. Post-match, Anderson and Johnson talked with Schiavone about the match against FTR Wednesday.
* Anna Jay (w/ -1) defeated Tiffany Nieves
* Daniel Garcia (w/ 2point0) defeated Anthony Greene in a competitive match, followed by an interview with Schiavone about The Inner Circle.
* Bear Country defeated two enhancement talents wearing Zubaz pants
* Orange Cassidy and Wheeler Yuta defeated Peter Avalon and JD Drake (w/ Ryan Nemeth)
* Lee Moriarty defeated Joey Janela (w/ Kayla Rossi) in a competitive match that was given some time
* Diamante defeated Milo
* Anthony Ogogo defeated Marcus Kross
* Penelope Ford defeated Angelica Risk
* QT Marshall defeated Toa Liona
* 2point0 (w/ Daniel Garcia) defeated Kidd Bandit and an enhancement talent
* Lance Archer defeated an enhancement talent that he carried to the ring from the back
* Marina Shafir defeated Reka Tahaka
* Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto defeated two enhancement talents
* Tony Nese defeated Zack Clayton
* Dark Order’s Alan Angels and 10 (w -1) defeated Ariya Daivari and Invictus Khash. Post-match, an interview with Schiavone was interrupted by QT Marshall and The Factory to set up a future match.
Session 2
* Adam Cole defeated Kaun in a good, competitive match. In a post-match interview with Schiavone, Cole ordered Schiavone to leave the ring and then talked about his mixed tag match coming up on Dynamite.
* Fuego del Sol defeated Serpentico (w/ Luther)
* Ryan Nemeth defeated Chandler Hopkins
* Lance Archer defeated Dean Alexander
* Sonny Kiss defeated J.P. Harlow
* Daniel Garcia and 2point0 defeated three enhancement talents
* Abadon defeated an enhancement talent
* Cezar Bononi and Tiger Ruas defeated two enhancement talents
* Dark Order’s Alan Angels and 10 (w/ -1) defeated Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto (w/ QT Marshall)
* Megan Bayne defeated Shaloncé Royal
* Daniel Garcia defeated Tony Vincita
* Powerhouse Hobbs defeated an enhancement talent
* Skye Blue defeated Robyn Renegade (w/ Charlette Renegade)
* Max Caster defeated Mike Reed
* Dante Martin and Matt Sydal defeated Bear Country
* Jora Johl defeated Teddy Goodz
* Emi Sakura defeated Charlette Renegade (w/ Robyn Renegade)
* Shawn Dean defeated Rohit Raju
* Wheeler Yuta (w/ Orange Cassidy) defeated Jack Evans (w/ Angelico)
