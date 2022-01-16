AEW returned to Soundstage 19 at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida on Saturday for two sessions of AEW Dark tapings.

These tapings featured the AEW in-ring debut of former Impact star Rohit Raju.

Courtesy of F4Wonline.com, below are the AEW Dark spoilers for the first and second sessions:

Session 1

* Gunn Club (w/ Billy Gunn) defeated two enhancement talents

* Leyla Hirsch defeated Katalina Perez

* Lance Archer defeated an enhancement talent

* Varsity Blonds (w/ Julia Hart) defeated Adrian Alanis and Liam Gray. Post-match, they did an interview with Tony Schiavone to talk about the match against House Of Black Wednesday.

* Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson (w/ Arn Anderson) defeated Waves and Curls. Post-match, Anderson and Johnson talked with Schiavone about the match against FTR Wednesday.

* Anna Jay (w/ -1) defeated Tiffany Nieves

* Daniel Garcia (w/ 2point0) defeated Anthony Greene in a competitive match, followed by an interview with Schiavone about The Inner Circle.

* Bear Country defeated two enhancement talents wearing Zubaz pants

* Orange Cassidy and Wheeler Yuta defeated Peter Avalon and JD Drake (w/ Ryan Nemeth)

* Lee Moriarty defeated Joey Janela (w/ Kayla Rossi) in a competitive match that was given some time

* Diamante defeated Milo

* Anthony Ogogo defeated Marcus Kross

* Penelope Ford defeated Angelica Risk

* QT Marshall defeated Toa Liona

* 2point0 (w/ Daniel Garcia) defeated Kidd Bandit and an enhancement talent

* Lance Archer defeated an enhancement talent that he carried to the ring from the back

* Marina Shafir defeated Reka Tahaka

* Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto defeated two enhancement talents

* Tony Nese defeated Zack Clayton

* Dark Order’s Alan Angels and 10 (w -1) defeated Ariya Daivari and Invictus Khash. Post-match, an interview with Schiavone was interrupted by QT Marshall and The Factory to set up a future match.

Session 2

* Adam Cole defeated Kaun in a good, competitive match. In a post-match interview with Schiavone, Cole ordered Schiavone to leave the ring and then talked about his mixed tag match coming up on Dynamite.

* Fuego del Sol defeated Serpentico (w/ Luther)

* Ryan Nemeth defeated Chandler Hopkins

* Lance Archer defeated Dean Alexander

* Sonny Kiss defeated J.P. Harlow

* Daniel Garcia and 2point0 defeated three enhancement talents

* Abadon defeated an enhancement talent

* Cezar Bononi and Tiger Ruas defeated two enhancement talents

* Dark Order’s Alan Angels and 10 (w/ -1) defeated Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto (w/ QT Marshall)

* Megan Bayne defeated Shaloncé Royal

* Daniel Garcia defeated Tony Vincita

* Powerhouse Hobbs defeated an enhancement talent

* Skye Blue defeated Robyn Renegade (w/ Charlette Renegade)

* Max Caster defeated Mike Reed

* Dante Martin and Matt Sydal defeated Bear Country

* Jora Johl defeated Teddy Goodz

* Emi Sakura defeated Charlette Renegade (w/ Robyn Renegade)

* Shawn Dean defeated Rohit Raju

* Wheeler Yuta (w/ Orange Cassidy) defeated Jack Evans (w/ Angelico)

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]