Last night’s tapings of Impact Wrestling included a packed segment between Bullet Club, Violent By Design, as well as The Good Brothers.

The exchange would ultimately lead to two new matches being added to the upcoming Impact No Surrender event. Jay White will go one-on-one against Eric Young, and The Guerrillas Of Destiny will face The Good brothers for the Impact Tag Team Championships.

Along with these matches, it was announced earlier this weekend that Impact World Champion Moose will be defending against W. Morrisey at the show. The Ring of Honor invasion storyline will also come to a head when they face Eddie Edwards, Chris Sabin, Rhino, Josh Alexander and Rich Swann for a chance to stay in Impact.

Currently slated for the 2/19 Impact Wrestling No Surrender PPV in New Orleans:

Impact World Title Match

W. Morrissey vs. Moose (c)

Impact Knockouts Title Match

Tasha Steelz vs. Mickie James (c)

Impact World Tag Team Championships

The Guerrillas of Destiny vs. The Good Brothers (c)

Honor No More (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, PCO, Kenny King, Vincent) vs. Eddie Edwards, Chris Sabin, Rhino, Josh Alexander and Rich Swann

If the ROH wrestlers win, they will be allowed to stay in Impact.

Jay White vs. Eric Young

You can see full spoilers from last night at this link. Stay tuned for updates on the No Surrender pay-per-view.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]