Former WWE star Summer Rae and seasoned veteran Natalya have seemingly never had a healthy relationship with one another. The two were notorious for their arguments on the WWE and E! Network TV series Total Divas, with one such altercation even leading to Summer giving Natalya a stiff slap to the face.

It looks as though the two are still at odds, as seen in the Twitter exchange below. Summer took to social media after it was announced on WWE SmackDown that she would be returning for this year’s women’s Royal Rumble match.

“I’m baaaaaaaack…. See you at the #RoyalRumble!!! Get ready ladies bc I am in the best shape of my life @WWE,” Summer wrote.

Natalya made it clear that she was looking forward to seeing Rae again so she could “slap the s**t” out of her. “I can’t wait to slap the **** out of @DanielleMoinet #RoyalRumble,” she wrote.

Summer Rae didn’t back down and quickly addressed Nattie’s message. “I’m sorry, my apologies as it’s hard to recall people so far beneath me. Who are you? @NatbyNature No shade as you do look very familiar.”

“Women never forget anything,” Natalya wrote back and included a video clip of when Summer slapped her across the face on Total Divas.

“Ohhhh yes, thank you for posting this now I remember. How could I forget Mrs Get off my Property #AllTalk,” Summer wrote.

Natalya’s final message to Summer read, “I’m a 3 time world record holder, b---h. If you have any more correspondence, please reach out to my assistant. I’m super busy.”

But Summer Rae had the final word, as she responded, “[laughing crying emojis] ASSISTANT [skull emojis] Who’s nephew did you bribe to manage your jobber ass schedule. That’s cute @NatbyNature”

It will be interesting to see if Summer Rae and Natalya end up battling in the ring, as it is possible the two women enter the Royal Rumble at different times and miss out on getting physical.

You can see the full exchange below:

