Summer Rae was in attendance for the Natalya vs. Aliyah rematch on last night’s SmackDown. The announcers introduced her as “a WWE Legend from Nashville” as she received a loud pop from the crowd at Bridgestone Arena.

Rae being referred to as “a legend” didn’t go well with several wrestling fans on Twitter. Many fans pointed out how Rae was known more for her time in Total Divas, and never held any singles championships as a wrestler.

As seen below, Rae has hit back at those critics via a video posted on Twitter.

“I’m seeing so many complaints that WWE called me a legend tonight,” Rae said. “I don’t make the rules ya’ll. They said what they said.”

During her brief appearance on SmackDown, Rae made the “I’m watching you” gesture at Natalya, teasing a rivalry with her old foe. Later, WWE posted a video of Rae where she praised younger stars such as Xia Li, Aliyah and Shotzi, but took a shot at Natalya. Both Rae and Natalya will be entrants in the upcoming 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match.

SUMMER RAE IS SO READY TO BEAT NATTIE UP AT THE RUMBLE I LOVE HER pic.twitter.com/Rlux6GJUhT — Pulkit ✨ (@FerventMaharaja) January 22, 2022

