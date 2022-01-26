AEW’s Taz sat down with AEW stars Daniel Garcia, Jeff Parker and Matt Lee on The Show to talk wrestling and have a good time. A grateful guest, Taz praised 2Point0 members Parker and Lee, saying they never should’ve been fired. He also pointed out how 2Point0’s rival, Chris Jericho, had never beaten him.

“You guys should never have been fired from anywhere,” Taz said. “You guys are great. You guys should be world tag team champions. Okay? Garcia, you had Sammy Guevara on the ropes. I was hoping you were going to win the match. That’s okay, it’s okay. I think you out-wrestled him. He’s been in Brazil right now running around with those surfboards with his girlfriend. Jericho, sometimes that’s the problem. Chris, he’s never beaten me, by the way. Never.”

Later, the subject turned to Team Taz and their lack of orange gear, and whether or not Garcia, Parker, and Lee were worthy of being members of Team Taz. Taz said he’d love to have them in the group, but pointed out the three were already a group and need to come up with their own name.

“With Team Taz, when we started, I told all these guys you don’t have to,” Taz said. “Cage was the first guy in the group and now he’s gone. But I didn’t care if these guys wore orange and black, I didn’t care. Therefore, once we got Hobbs and Starks, I’m like, ‘well maybe it is good for a team if we wore orange and black.’ But I don’t want to tell guys what to wear. Ricky wasn’t into wearing orange and black. Not because of the gimmick, he has other colors, he has his own style, everybody has their own style. Everybody has their own style, so I never wanted to step on any of these guys’ toes. Even with my own son, Hook, he wears what he wants to wear, you know?

“To Daniel’s point, he has some orange in his gear, but that’s his call. So I don’t care if the guys, they can wear what they want. They’re all men, they’re all pros, people know we’re a group. And right now, you know, we’re not looking to add to the group. But because it’s a tight small group like you said, Hook is kind of doing his thing, Hobbs and Starks they’re dealing with stuff with Dante and friends. So those guys are in trouble. So Garcia, he’s your son, I understand that. I don’t want to take someone’s son. Look, I’d love all three of you guys to be in Team Taz, but you don’t need me, you need a name. You need a name for this group.”

You can watch the full show below.

Please provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

