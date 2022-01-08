As noted, WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins (Nikki & Brie Bella) will be entrants in the upcoming 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match.

Nikki has taken to Twitter to dedicate her in-ring return to her son, Matteo.

Before I jump into bed… January 29th 2022 will be for Teo. 👶🏻❤️ Look out for the little one ringside matching his mommy in a Fearless Nikki jersey. 😭✨ Dreams do come true. Miracles can happen.

Through another Instagram post, Nikki thanked her neurosurgeon, Dr. Juan Santiago Uribe, for clearing her to return to the squared circle. Nikki also taunted SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, both of whom are expected to carry their titles into WrestleMania 38.

Hi @beckylynchwwe 💋💪🏼 …… or maybe @charlottewwe 🖤❤️ Hhmmm what color looks better on me??? 💙❤️ And thank you @thejuanuribe for clearing me so I can come back and kick some ass! #royalrumble #fearlessnikki #bellaarmy #bellalution

The Bella Twins’ last televised tag match happened on the September 3, 2018 episode of RAW where they defeated Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan of The Riott Squad. Nikki wrestled her final singles match against Ronda Rousey at the Evolution pay-per-view on October 28, 2018. A few months later, Nikki announced that a cyst had been found on her brain which forced her to retire from in-ring competition.

You can click here for the list of 19 participants announced for the 2022 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match.

Before I jump into bed… January 29th 2022 will be for Teo.

👶🏻❤️ Look out for the little one ringside matching his mommy in a Fearless Nikki jersey. 😭✨

Dreams do come true.

Miracles can happen.

🤍✨👶🏻❤️🖤👯‍♀️💋💪🏼 N #BellaArmy — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) January 8, 2022

So since they said The Bellas does that mean we get to come down the ramp and into the ring together?? 🤔 And beat someone and win together?? 😃👯‍♀️🖤❤️N #RoyalRumble — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) January 8, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella)

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]