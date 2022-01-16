As seen in his Twitter post below, WWE legend and TV/Film star, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, will be a guest on ESPN’s Monday Night Football this Monday, January 17. It is interesting to note that the broadcast will be airing at the same time as Monday Night RAW starting at 8:45 P.M. EST, putting the two in competition for live viewers.

The Rock will be accompanied by two brothers and talented quarterbacks, respectively, Eli and Peyton Manning. The advertisement seen below is also describing the episode as, “The Biggest Show Yet!”

It’s no secret that Rocky is a big fan of football, as he is now the co-owner of the Xtreme Football league (XFL). The Rock, his long-time business partner, Dany Garcia, and Cardinale’s RedBird Capital purchased the XFL and split the price tag of $15 million evenly after it was abruptly shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The People’s Champion” revealed earlier this month that the promotion has its sights set on a January 2023 launch, and talent scouts are already out pursuing the best players for the league.

He’s also continuing strong with the Hollywood projects, as it was recently announced Netflix has plans for two more Red Notice films starring former WWE Champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The streaming giant is currently in the early stages of putting together a back-to-back shoot of two Red Notice sequels, according to Deadline. The idea is to begin production in early 2023, depending on deals and the schedules of Rock, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds.

You can see The Rock’s full Twitter post below:

ONE ROCK⚡️💪🏾 TWO MANNINGS 🏈💪🏼 THREE FANNY PACKS 🙋🏽‍♂️🙋🏻‍♂️🙋🏻‍♂️ Tune in to #MondayNightFootball with Peyton and Eli Manning. THIS MONDAY at 8:45ET💯🏈@omahaprod#TheBiggestShowYet 💥 pic.twitter.com/I8FSTfkFW8 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 16, 2022

