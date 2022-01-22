As seen in his Instagram post below, WWE legend The Rock and his athletic-wear label, “Project Rock”, have signed a new multi-year partnership with the UFC. The agreement establishes The Rock’s athletic shoes as the official global footwear for the company.

“INCREDIBLE response to today’s historic @projectrock @ufc news 🔥🔥🔥We are now the OFFICIAL GLOBAL FOOTWEAR of the UFC. Thank you MMA community, fans and the UFC for the amazing support & positive energy for our new partnership. Most of all,THANK YOU TO ALL THE UFC ATHLETES! The men and women who WALK THE WALK to the iconic Octagon. It’s my privilege to play a very small part in your JOURNEY as you DEFINE YOUR LEGACY.~ djfounder PROJECT ROCK UFC #HardestWorkersInTheRoom,” The Rock wrote.

Project Rock athletic wear will be replacing Reebok as the official footwear sponsor for UFC. As the post mentions, the athletes and corner teams will be sporting the shoes for fight-week events, workouts, weigh-ins, and in the locker rooms.

Rocky followed up the statement by posting another video, this time, at the weigh-ins for tonight’s UFC 271 event. “Baddest Dudes on the Planet,” he writes. “You can FEEL that electricity at these weigh ins!!! All fighters rockin’ our @projectrock BSR’s (blood. sweat. respect.) training shoes. Bad ass look 👟💪🏾Love the atmosphere and can’t wait for tomorrow night!”

The WWE-turned-Hollywood star seems to never slow down as an entrepreneur and as an actor. He, his long-time business partner, Dany Garcia, and Cardinale’s RedBird Capital purchased the XFL and split the price tag of $15 million evenly after it was abruptly shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The promotion has its sights set on a January 2023 launch, and talent scouts are already out pursuing the best players for the league.

