The Usos caught up with Sports Illustrated after their successful title defense against Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods of The New Day last night at WWE Day 1. Naturally, they were asked how their cousin, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, is feeling after it was announced he is positive for COVID-19.

“It felt off not having the Tribal Chief around,” said Jey Uso. “This match was for him. We represented, and he’s going to be OK. He’s home resting, and maybe playing some Call of Duty. We’re going to see him back soon.”

Jimmy agreed that it felt strange without Roman Reigns around to close the show out. In the end, he wants “The Tribal Chief” to focus on his health and get back in the swing of things soon.

“We opened the show, and we’re so used to seeing The Big Uce close the show,” added Jimmy Uso. “This pandemic is crazy, and all we want is for him to be safe and take care of himself.”

As noted, The Usos debuted their new finishing move last night, their own version of The Dudleys 3-D finishing move that they’ve rechristened the 1-D. It allowed them to secure the victory over the new day in an impressive, quick-paced tag team bout.

“A hero needs a villain, and the villain needs a hero,” said Jimmy Uso. “For us, it’s the New Day. For them, it’s The Usos. When us four are in the ring, we go so hard that the rest of the show has to step their game up.”

Jey mentioned how the inspiration to put on better and better matches with The New Day stems from their own desire to outshine their rivals.

“They are a great tag team and we love them dudes, but we really are trying to one-up each other every single night,” said Jey Uso. “That is real to us.”