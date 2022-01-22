Current WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos have had a lengthy career with WWE. Along the way, they have become seven-time Tag Team Champions and been named “Tag Team of the Year” by publications such as Rolling Stone, CBS Sports, & Pro Wrestling Illustrated.

This past week, The Usos reached a unique milestone when they set a new record as SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Though, as the record books show, their new record of “Longest reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions in history” is icing on the cake because they had held the record before this, as well.

As of today, the current reign of The Usos with the SmackDown Tag Team Titles is at 188 days, and their previous set record lasted for a close 182 days. They are have both the longest and second-longest reigns in history with the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

However, the team that has held the WWE Tag Team Championships the longest is The New Day at 483 days with the titles. They won the traditional, unified Tag Team Championships before midway through their reign, the tag team championships became exclusive to each brand.

It could also be argued that Gallus, Mark Coffey and Wolfgang, are the longest reigning tag team champions in the WWE history books. As the NXT UK Tag Team Champions, the duo is recognized for holding the belts for 497 days, although, this number was significantly affected by COVID-19 limiting the production of NXT UK.

The Usos were featured in the main event of last night’s WWE SmackDown when they tagged up against Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens. It looked as though Rollins was going to defeat Jimmy Uso in the closing moments of the match, so Roman Reigns rushed in and dropped him with a Superman Punch. The referee called for a disqualification, meaning Rollins & Owens were technically victorious and The Usos will be banned from ringside in the Universal Championship match at the Royal Rumble.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]