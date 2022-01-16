As previously reported, The Toronto Star has an article looking at the competition between WWE and AEW. The story features comments from WCW President Eric Bischoff, who led WCW Monday Nitro to 83 straight ratings wins over WWE Monday Night RAW from 1996 until 1998. Bischoff was critical of the current WWE product, noting that it was very formulaic.

“The WWE product is just as successful as it has been over the last 20 or 25 years,” Bischoff said. “The bad news is the formula that keeps WWE in the position that they’re currently in and enjoying is a very safe and sterile formula. The names change, the outfits change, but nothing else really does. It’s very very formulaic. It’s not attracting new viewers.”

Bischoff has been critical of AEW President Tony Khan in the past, speaking out against some of the comments that Khan has made regarding WWE. Bischoff reiterated those comments to The Star, suggesting that AEW should go head-to-head with WWE if they truly want to deride their competition.

“If they don’t have the balls to go head-to-head, then shut up and wrestle,” Bischoff stated. “There is no tactical advantage in completely degrading your competition when it’s clear to your audience that you don’t have the guts to do anything about it. You’re fighting a fight that you are not willing to get in. It’s childish to me.”

Khan responded to Bischoff’s comments in the piece, noting it wasn’t his decision to pick the night that their shows air.

“I don’t care what night the shows are on,” Khan noted. “It’s really irresponsible for (Bischoff) to say that because I don’t pick what night the show is on. These are time slots that I was assigned.”

