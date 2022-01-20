MLW stars Marshall and Ross Von Erich have confirmed they have tested positive for COVID-19. The unfortunate news also means he will be unable to compete at tomorrow’s MLW Blood & Thunder event.

The Von Erichs (Marshall & Ross Von Erich) were originally scheduled to face 5150 (Danny Limelight & Slice Boogie) on the show. The match was set for the MLW World Tag Team Titles, but that is no longer possible.

Marshall Von Erich revealed the news on Twitter, “Completely devastated. Found out I won’t be able to wrestle tomorrow night because we tested positive for Covid. Never been so prepared for a match in my life. This one hurts, I feel gutted. I was so excited to see everybody it’s been to long but I can’t now. I love you Texas.”

Meanwhile, Ross also put out a statement, “Announcement My brother and I are covid positive and unfortunately won’t be able to make the Dallas show Jan 22. Ruled medically unable to perform by @MLW medical staff. I’m sincerely sorry to all the fans who bought a ticket to see us. Please enjoy the show, see y’all in March.”

The current card for the show is as follows:

* Alex Hammerstone vs. Pagano (Falls Count Anywhere Match For MLW World Heavyweight Championship)

* Tajiri vs. Myron Reed vs. A Mystery Opponent (MLW World Middleweight Title Match)

* Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger

* Alex Kane (c) vs. Calvin Tankman (MLW National Openweight Championship Match)

* Rok-C vs. Miranda Gordy

* Davey Richards vs. ACH

MLW’s COO MSL recently spoke with The Wrestling Inc. Daily where he teased a major undiscovered signing that is coming to the promotion. The mystery man will be getting unveiled tomorrow night.

“January 21st in Dallas, I am going to unveil my newest signing, right? I scoured the world, I wanted to find the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world,” MSL claimed. “I had thousands of video submissions from independent wrestlers, I went everywhere.

“I went to the everglades and scouted alligator wrestlers. I went to the Middle East and scouted snake charmers, I went over to Asia, sumo wrestlers, I was willing to consider anyone. Nothing was off-limits and I did find, thankfully, and I can’t wait to unveil him on January 21st, the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world. This guy is going to blow your mind.”

