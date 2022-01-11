NJPW star Jay White is returning to Impact Wrestling this month.
Impact announced today that White will be working the upcoming TV tapings from the Charles Dodge Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida. The tapings will be held on Friday, January 21 and Saturday, January 22.
The Bullet Club member appeared for Impact back at their Nashville tapings in July 2021, teaming with Chris Bey for a loss to Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers on the July 29 episode, and teaming with Bey again for a loss to FinJuice on the August 12 episode.
Tickets for the Fort Lauderdale area tapings are on sale now via the link below.
The Television Trucks of #IMPACTonAXSTV come to Fort Lauderdale January 21-22 and so does @JayWhiteNZ!
Both nights to air on @AXSTV!
January 21: https://t.co/LbQjwITGSY
January 22: https://t.co/C4bIUajcdK
Combo: https://t.co/9TpBSf5Vkk
Info:https://t.co/NVpYKjH5Xp pic.twitter.com/KhOTLFTlS5
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 11, 2022
