NJPW star Jay White is returning to Impact Wrestling this month.

Impact announced today that White will be working the upcoming TV tapings from the Charles Dodge Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida. The tapings will be held on Friday, January 21 and Saturday, January 22.

The Bullet Club member appeared for Impact back at their Nashville tapings in July 2021, teaming with Chris Bey for a loss to Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers on the July 29 episode, and teaming with Bey again for a loss to FinJuice on the August 12 episode.

Tickets for the Fort Lauderdale area tapings are on sale now via the link below.

