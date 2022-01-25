It appears SmackDown Superstar Sasha Banks is rooting for Mustafa Ali to find success outside of WWE.

On Monday, Amanda Huber, the wife of the late Brodie Lee, used the #FreeAli hastag to lend her support to Ali.

I keep seeing #FreeAli is trending. I know what it’s like watching someone ask for their release and get stuck. I promise the future is ready for the amazing things @AliWWE is going to do. It’s sucks it’s delayed but know we are rooting for you.

In April 2019, Lee (Luke Harper) took to Twitter to request his release from WWE. He would eventually be released in December 2019, a few months before his AEW debut on the March 18, 2020 episode of Dynamite.

#FreeAli has been trending on Twitter ever since Ali requested his WWE release last week. Subsequently, Fightful Select reported that WWE has refused to grant Ali his release.

Meanwhile, WWE announced earlier this month that Banks is expected to be out of action for 6-8 weeks after suffering a foot injury at a WWE live event in Fayetteville, NC. She is not expected to enter Saturday’s Women’s Royal Rumble.

You can see Amanda Huber’s tweet below.

I keep seeing #FreeAli is trending. I know what it’s like watching someone ask for their release and get stuck. I promise the future is ready for the amazing things @AliWWE is going to do. It’s sucks it’s delayed but know we are rooting for you ❤️ — Amanda (@MandaLHuber) January 24, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]