It appears Big E is once again a SmackDown Superstar. On tonight’s SmackDown, Kayla Braxton mentioned in a backstage segment that former WWE Champion was “officially” back on the blue brand.

Shortly after the segment, WWE’s official Twitter account confirmed the move reuniting Big E with his New Day stablemates of Kingston and the injured King Xavier Woods.

As of this writing, it’s not known which Superstar RAW would receive in return. It’s also unknown if Big E moving to SmackDown is a temporary move.

Big E & Kingston went onto defeat Happy Baron Corbin & Madcap Moss in a tag team bout. You can click here for complete SmackDown results.

As noted, Big E and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar are currently tied as the odds-on favorites to win Saturday night’s 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. AJ Styles, Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens round out the top 5 wrestlers with the shortest odds to win the battle royal.

