Two names not announced for the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches on Saturday are now among the betting favorites to win them. BetOnline updated its odds for the matches.

Ronda Rousey is now the overwhelming favorite to win the women’s Rumble match. BetOnline is now listing her at -150 odds to win. A $10 bet at -150 odds would win $6.67.

Recent reports indicate Rousey is poised to return to WWE. Her last match in WWE was in the main event of WrestleMania 38, where she lost the RAW Women’s Championship to Becky Lynch.

The next closest favorite behind Rousey is Bianca Belair. She is getting +350 odds to win. Alexa Bliss (+700) is next behind Belair. Bliss recently returned to WWE television. She has appeared in backstage segments on RAW over the past several weeks. However, she has not been announced for the women’s Rumble.

Bayley is getting +1000 odds to win the women’s Rumble. She underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL last July. There has been no indication that she will be ready to return in time for the Royal Rumble.

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Big E are the current favorites to win the men’s Royal Rumble. Both are receiving +350 odds from BetOnline. A $10 bet at +350 odds would win $35.

Big E is announced for the men’s Rumble match. However, Lesnar is not. He is scheduled to defend the WWE Championship on the show against Bobby Lashley.

AJ Styles is getting +450 odds from BetOnline to win the men’s Royal Rumble. The WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is fourth in line among the favorites at +700. Reigns is also not announced for the men’s Rumble. He’s scheduled to defend his title on the show against Seth Rollins.

Reigns is followed by Kevin Owens (+1000) and Drew McIntyre (+1200). Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is seen by BetOnline as the seventh most likely to win the men’s Rumble. The Rock is getting +1400 odds. The longest odds being offered by BetOnline for an individual to win the men’s Rumble are for Vince McMahon (+25000).

Below are the full odds for Saturday’s event. As always, make sure to join us this Saturday for our live coverage of the Royal Rumble, as well as for all the latest news heading into the show.

Men’s Royal Rumble Winner

Brock Lesnar: +350

Big E: +350

AJ Styles: +450

Roman Reigns: +700

Kevin Owens: +1000

Drew McIntyre: +1200

The Rock: +1400

Bobby Lashley: +1600

Seth Rollins: +1800

Omos: +2000

Finn Balor: +2000

Randy Orton: +2500

Edge: +2500

Austin Theory: +2500

John Cena: +2500

Riddle: +2500

Damian Priest: +2800

Braun Strowman: +3300

Samoa Joa: +4000

Sheamus: +4000

Gunther [Walter]: +4000

Sami Zayn: +4000

Bray Wyatt: +4000

Cesaro: +5000

Tommaso Ciampa: +5000

Xavier Woods: +5000

Gable Steveson: +5000

Bron Breakker: +5000

Shinsuke Nakamura: +6600

Happy Corbin: +6600

Pete Dunne: +6600

Rey Mysterio: +6600

Ricochet: +6600

Apollo Crews: +6600

Johnny Gargano: +8000

Dominik Mysterio: +10000

Angelo Dawkins: +10000

Montez Ford: +10000

Johnny Knoxville: +10000

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin: +10000

Undertaker: +10000

Mick Foley: +10000

Shane McMahon: +10000

Vince McMahon: +25000

Women’s Royal Rumble Winner

Ronda Rousey: -150

Bianca Belair: +350

Alexa Bliss: +700

Bayley: +1000

Rhea Ripley: +1000

Asuka: +1000

Sasha Banks: +1400

Raquel Gonzalez: +1400

Charlotte Flair: +1400

Liv Morgan: +1600

Paige: +1600

Naomi: +2000

Shayna Baszler: +2500

Io Shirai: +2500

Lita: +2500

Mandy Rose: +3300

Sonya Deville: +4000

Shotzi: +4000

Carmella: +5000

Trish Stratus: +5000

Lacey Evans: +6600

Dakota Kai: +6600

Kay Lee Ray: +6600

Natalya: +6600

Beth Phoenix: +6600

Nikki A.S.H.: +6600

Queen Zelina: +6600

Mickie James: +6600

Maryse: + 8000

Aliyah: +8000

Nikki Bella: +8000

Brie Bella: +8000

Candice LeRae: +10000

Kacy Catanzaro: +10000

Tamina: +10000

Dana Brooke: +10000

Michelle McCool: +10000

Kelly Kelly: +10000

Stephanie McMahon: +25000

Summer Rae: +25000

WWE Championship Match Winner – Royal Rumble

Brock Lesnar (c): -230

Bobby Lashley: +160

WWE Universal Championship Match Winner – Royal Rumble

Roman Reigns (c): -240

Seth Rollins: +165

WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match Winner – Royal Rumble

Becky Lynch (c): -1200

Doudrop: +750

Mixed Tag Match Winner – Royal Rumble

Edge & Beth Phoenix: -500

The Miz & Maryse: +300

