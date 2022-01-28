Two names not announced for the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches on Saturday are now among the betting favorites to win them. BetOnline updated its odds for the matches.
Ronda Rousey is now the overwhelming favorite to win the women’s Rumble match. BetOnline is now listing her at -150 odds to win. A $10 bet at -150 odds would win $6.67.
Recent reports indicate Rousey is poised to return to WWE. Her last match in WWE was in the main event of WrestleMania 38, where she lost the RAW Women’s Championship to Becky Lynch.
The next closest favorite behind Rousey is Bianca Belair. She is getting +350 odds to win. Alexa Bliss (+700) is next behind Belair. Bliss recently returned to WWE television. She has appeared in backstage segments on RAW over the past several weeks. However, she has not been announced for the women’s Rumble.
Bayley is getting +1000 odds to win the women’s Rumble. She underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL last July. There has been no indication that she will be ready to return in time for the Royal Rumble.
WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Big E are the current favorites to win the men’s Royal Rumble. Both are receiving +350 odds from BetOnline. A $10 bet at +350 odds would win $35.
Big E is announced for the men’s Rumble match. However, Lesnar is not. He is scheduled to defend the WWE Championship on the show against Bobby Lashley.
AJ Styles is getting +450 odds from BetOnline to win the men’s Royal Rumble. The WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is fourth in line among the favorites at +700. Reigns is also not announced for the men’s Rumble. He’s scheduled to defend his title on the show against Seth Rollins.
Reigns is followed by Kevin Owens (+1000) and Drew McIntyre (+1200). Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is seen by BetOnline as the seventh most likely to win the men’s Rumble. The Rock is getting +1400 odds. The longest odds being offered by BetOnline for an individual to win the men’s Rumble are for Vince McMahon (+25000).
Below are the full odds for Saturday’s event. As always, make sure to join us this Saturday for our live coverage of the Royal Rumble, as well as for all the latest news heading into the show.
Men’s Royal Rumble Winner
Brock Lesnar: +350
Big E: +350
AJ Styles: +450
Roman Reigns: +700
Kevin Owens: +1000
Drew McIntyre: +1200
The Rock: +1400
Bobby Lashley: +1600
Seth Rollins: +1800
Omos: +2000
Finn Balor: +2000
Randy Orton: +2500
Edge: +2500
Austin Theory: +2500
John Cena: +2500
Riddle: +2500
Damian Priest: +2800
Braun Strowman: +3300
Samoa Joa: +4000
Sheamus: +4000
Gunther [Walter]: +4000
Sami Zayn: +4000
Bray Wyatt: +4000
Cesaro: +5000
Tommaso Ciampa: +5000
Xavier Woods: +5000
Gable Steveson: +5000
Bron Breakker: +5000
Shinsuke Nakamura: +6600
Happy Corbin: +6600
Pete Dunne: +6600
Rey Mysterio: +6600
Ricochet: +6600
Apollo Crews: +6600
Johnny Gargano: +8000
Dominik Mysterio: +10000
Angelo Dawkins: +10000
Montez Ford: +10000
Johnny Knoxville: +10000
“Stone Cold” Steve Austin: +10000
Undertaker: +10000
Mick Foley: +10000
Shane McMahon: +10000
Vince McMahon: +25000
Women’s Royal Rumble Winner
Ronda Rousey: -150
Bianca Belair: +350
Alexa Bliss: +700
Bayley: +1000
Rhea Ripley: +1000
Asuka: +1000
Sasha Banks: +1400
Raquel Gonzalez: +1400
Charlotte Flair: +1400
Liv Morgan: +1600
Paige: +1600
Naomi: +2000
Shayna Baszler: +2500
Io Shirai: +2500
Lita: +2500
Mandy Rose: +3300
Sonya Deville: +4000
Shotzi: +4000
Carmella: +5000
Trish Stratus: +5000
Lacey Evans: +6600
Dakota Kai: +6600
Kay Lee Ray: +6600
Natalya: +6600
Beth Phoenix: +6600
Nikki A.S.H.: +6600
Queen Zelina: +6600
Mickie James: +6600
Maryse: + 8000
Aliyah: +8000
Nikki Bella: +8000
Brie Bella: +8000
Candice LeRae: +10000
Kacy Catanzaro: +10000
Tamina: +10000
Dana Brooke: +10000
Michelle McCool: +10000
Kelly Kelly: +10000
Stephanie McMahon: +25000
Summer Rae: +25000
WWE Championship Match Winner – Royal Rumble
Brock Lesnar (c): -230
Bobby Lashley: +160
WWE Universal Championship Match Winner – Royal Rumble
Roman Reigns (c): -240
Seth Rollins: +165
WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match Winner – Royal Rumble
Becky Lynch (c): -1200
Doudrop: +750
Mixed Tag Match Winner – Royal Rumble
Edge & Beth Phoenix: -500
The Miz & Maryse: +300
Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]