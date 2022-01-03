Triple H recently appeared on NBC News where he discussed WWE’s new NIL (Next In Line) program, something that WWE launched towards the end of 2020. Triple H believes it opens up an avenue for WWE, while also allowing the athletes to earn money.

“To allow college students to sort of monetize and utilize their name, image, and likeness,” Triple H stated. “It has opened up an avenue for us. This allows them to have that open door to earn money while in college.”

The inaugural class brings together 15 athletes from 13 universities, seven NCAA conferences, and four sports. They will all join Gable Steveson, who is also signed up for the NIL program. Of course, the Olympic gold medalist has already been shown on television and was part of the most recent WWE Draft.

The 15 athletes who have been signed on to the first class are as follows:

* Carlos Aviles, of Ventura, Calif., a 6-foot-6, 305-pound track & field athlete from Ohio State University

* Haley Cavinder, of Gilbert, Ariz., a 5-foot-6 basketball player from Fresno State University

* Hanna Cavinder, of Gilbert, Ariz., a 5-foot-6 basketball player from Fresno State University

* A.J. Ferrari of Dallas, Texas, a 6-foot, 200-pound wrestler from Oklahoma State University

* Lexi Gordon of Fort Worth, Texas, a 6-foot basketball player from Duke University

* Aleeya Hutchins of Toronto, Canada, a 5-foot-5 track & field athlete from Wake Forest University

* John Krahn of Riverside, Calif., a 7-foot, 400-pound football player from Portland State University

* Glen Logan of Kenner, La., a 6-foot-5, 305-pound football player from LSU

* Isaac Odugbesan of Lagos, Nigeria, a 6-foot-4, 275-pound football player from the University of Alabama

* Mason Parris of Lawrenceburg, Ind., a 6-foot-2, 275-pound wrestler from the University of Michigan

* Masai Russel of Potomac, Md., a 5-foot-5 track & field athlete from the University of Kentucky

* Jon Seaton of Hillsborough, N.J., a 6-foot-1, 285-pound football player from Elon University

* Joe Spivak of Lombard, Ill., a 6-foot, 300-pound football player from Northwestern University

* Dalton Wagner of Spring Grove, Ill., a 6-foot-9, 330-pound football player from the University of Arkansas

* Riley White of Hoover, Ala., a 5-foot-6 track & field athlete from the University of Alabama

