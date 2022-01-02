The impressive lineup for this year’s WrestleCon 2022 continues to grow, as former WWE and WCW star Ultimo Dragon will be appearing live. The event will take place Thursday, March 31 – Saturday, April 2 during WrestleMania weekend in Dallas.

The seasoned performer, 55, first started training in 1987 in the New Japan Dojo and then moved to Mexico where he established his signature luchador style. He made his American debut in WCW in 1996, going on to become a 2-time Cruiserweight and Television Champion, respectively.

Though Ultimo Dragon never won gold with WWE, the in-ring veteran was featured at WrestleMania XX in Madison Square Garden as a part of the Cruiserweight Open match, won by Chavo Guerrero Jr. He only spent a year with the company before going on to perform internationally once again.

The star-studded lineup for WrestleCon 2022 grows, including appearances by Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda), Kurt Angle, Killer Kross & Scarlett Bordeaux, and many others. You can see the growing lineup below:

* Windham Rotunda

* Angelina Love

* Brooke Adams

* Deonna Purrazzo

* Killer Kross

* Scarlett Bordeaux

* Chelsea Green

* Maria Kanellis-Bennett

* Swoggle

* Brutus Beefcake

* Matt Cardona

* Brian Myers

* Velvet Sky

* Kurt Angle

* And many more!

You can see the full announcement about Ultimo Dragon below:

It’s 2022!! Officially the year of WrestleCon Dallas!! Let’s start the year off right!! Give a big welcome to Ultimo Dragon!! pic.twitter.com/AQKXxGSAGx — WrestleCon – Dallas 2022, LA 2023 (@wrestlecon) January 1, 2022