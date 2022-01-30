As noted, International hip-hop star Bad Bunny made his return to WWE last night as the #27 entrant into the men’s Royal Rumble match.

His arrival in St. Louis was spoiled ahead of time from online images, and the arena was selling new Bad Bunny merchandise as soon as doors opened. Even still, the crowd popped loud for his entrance to the Rumble, and Bunny put on another impressive showing as an in-ring rookie.

For fans wondering if Bad Bunny will now be on his way to a program for WrestleMania, the answer is no, according to PWInsider. The fact that Bunny has two sold-out tours coming up, which was mentioned on commentary, will keep him away from the ring indefinitely. He is scheduled to perform in Miami, FL on 4/2 and 4/3, the two nights of WrestleMania 38.

It’s noted that Bunny is considered a part of WWE and can drop in whenever his schedule allows him to and they have a place for him. He’s said in multiple interviews in the past how he’s a lifelong fan of WWE and it’s a dream come true to work inside the squared circle.

Other surprises last night, though all spoiled before the show, included Shane McMahon’s return, Drew McIntyre returning from injury early, and Brock Lesnar entering at #30 and winning.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T actually picked Lesnar to win The Rumble when the Kickoff pre-show panel gave predictions earlier in the night. Some fans saw that as a spoiler accidentally leaked by Booker, but there’s no word on if he actually knew Lesnar would be in the match.

