As seen in the Twitter post below, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and challenger to his title at Royal Rumble, Seth Rollins, teased the fans when the cameras went off the air last night.

As noted, the main event segment to last night’s WWE SmackDown included Rollins and Roman Reigns in a war of words. Just before things got physical, Reigns even said that if he wanted to main event Royal Rumble with a megastar, he should face Rollins’ wife, WWE RAW Women’s Champion, Becky Lynch.

The two men seemed about to come to blows when the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Usos, suddenly tried to attack Seth Rollins from behind. Instead, he ducked the attack and evaded any harm as he made his way back up the entrance ramp. On the stage, Rollins said he created Roman Reigns and now he will destroy him.

But once the cameras stopped rolling, Rollins ran down to the ring to fearlessly confront Roman once more. With the Usos down, Reigns entertained the idea by climbing on the ring apron. But as the fans all stood and got excited, Reigns then retreated and started making his way to the back. The video clips just as one of the Usos is about to connect with a superkick on Seth Rollins.

As mentioned earlier, the dark main event after Friday’s SmackDown at the CHI Health Center in Omaha saw Seth Rollins and The Viking Raiders defeat WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns team and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

You can see the full video clip below:

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins have Fun after Smackdown Went Off Air 👀#WWE pic.twitter.com/9cJtmSBibA — Heel Wrestling 👀 Follow YOU (@SachinLyngdohX) January 15, 2022

