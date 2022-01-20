Darby Allin has shared a video of him and Sting surprising a few fans outside the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC, after tonight’s AEW Dynamite went off the air.

As seen in the video below, Allin & Sting approached a car ahead of them, and began chanting “A-E-Dub” to the shock of the passengers. The two fans reciprocated by chanting “A-E-Dub” themselves!

Allin then zoomed into the vehicle registration plate, which read: “Virginia AEDUB” along with a logo of the The Michigan Wolverines football team.

Sting & Allin addressed fans in Washington after their victory over The Acclaimed in the main event of the show. The duo is now 6-0 in tag team action, and 1-0 in Trios matches.

Stuck in traffic with stinger. pic.twitter.com/mmd2YRIgav — DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) January 20, 2022

