IMPACT Wrestling star W. Morrissey has sights on becoming the face of IMPACT and becoming a catalyst in the growth of the company.

“My number one goal is to become the face of the company. That’s my goal,” W. Morrissey told the Battleground podcast. “I was there last year to come in and slowly build towards that goal and to make an impact, no pun intended. But my goal for this year is to be the face of IMPACT wrestling. To be the guy, and that’s a goal I think I will achieve. I think it’s something I’m extremely capable of.”

W. Morrissey joined Impact Wrestling in April of 2021, teaming with Violent By Design (Deaner, Joe Doering and Rhino) to defeat Chris Sabin, Eddie Edwards, James Storm and Willie Mack. Since then, he’s been on a tear as he sets his sights on becoming the new IMPACT World champion.

But even as laser-focused as Morrissey has been, he’s yet to be able to shake off his contract status with IMPACT.

“People out there feel entitled to know everything,” Morrissey stated. “I was just watching Tom Brady’s Man in the Arena this morning, and he talks about that. Everybody feels entitled to know everything going on behind the scenes, what’s going on in people’s personal lives, what’s going on professionally, how much people are making. It’s nobody’s business, man, so anybody really hates what I just said, that’s too damn bad. That’s between me and Scott D’amore, everybody at IMPACT, and everybody in my family, and everybody who’s going to be affected by it. You know, in terms of how long I’m there or what I’m making, that’s nobody’s business. That’s just my opinion. But yeah, I’m with IMPACT right now, and my goal is to be the face of the company.

“Everybody thinks they know until they don’t know,” Morrissey continued. “People feel entitled to know everything, especially personal business. I don’t think that’s right or appropriate. What’s my business is my business, and I’m going to keep that between me and them. All I will say is that I’m going to keep busting my ass to help IMPACT grow, and I’m going to keep busting my ass until I am the top guy there. So, for now, I’m with IMPACT wrestling for the foreseeable future. As far as everything else goes, everyone else can keep speculating.”

It may be uneasy to some, but as of now, Morrissey is here for the near future. Where negotiations go from here is anyone’s guess, but he has his eyes set on becoming IMPACT champion for now.

