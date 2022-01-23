Independent promotion Warrior Wrestling had a standout card last night, featuring such stars as AEW’s Brian Cage, NJPW’s Will Ospreay, & Impact’s Kylie Rae, among numerous others.

The main event saw the current Warrior Wrestling Champion, Will Ospreay, defeating Brian Cage by pinning him after his Stormbreaker finisher. You can see the full results below:

Silas Young defeated Davey Bang

5-Way Lucha Scramble for the Warrior Wrestling Lucha Championship

Sam Adonis defeated Aramis (c), Gringo Loco, ASF, and Drago Kid (New champion)

Mil Muertes defeated Beast Man

KC Navarro defeated Myron Reed

Warhorse defeated Rohit Raju

Tom Lawlor defeated Anthony Henry.

Dante Martin and Skye Blue defeated Kylie Rae and Isaiah Velasquez

Warrior Wrestling Champion Will Ospreay defeated Brian Cage

As noted yesterday, Brian Cage was one of the three AEW stars specifically named in regards to having a contract expiring with All Elite Wrestling. It is possible he signs another deal in the coming weeks, but reports indicate that Cage is soon to be on his way out of AEW. It’s been speculated for a while that Cage was parting ways with the company, as he has been off of television since October 2021.

