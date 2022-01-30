Seconds after Brock Lesnar’s victory in last night’s 30-Man Royal Rumble Match, Randy Orton stepped out to the ring to pose for his hometown crowd at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, MO.

As seen in the video below, Orton did his signature pose to send the crowd home happy.

Orton, who entered the Rumble at #29, was among the five Superstars eliminated by Lesnar. The other four were Orton’s tag team partner, Riddle, Shane McMahon, Bad Bunny and Drew McIntyre. You can click here to see the full list of 30 entrants and eliminations from the Men’s Rumble Match.

Randy Orton came out after the #RoyalRumble went off the air to pose and send the St. Louis crowd home happy – @Nick_Hausman pic.twitter.com/MAEYpBmRxE — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) January 30, 2022

