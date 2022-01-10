Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!

Michael Wiseman joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the weekend. Including:

* Mickie James competing in the women’s Royal Rumble match

* WWE possibly adding a “forbidden door” entrant to the men’s Rumble match

* Triple H’s reaction to WWE NXT cuts

* Backstage news on the AEW TBS title

Nick’s conversation with ROH founder Cary Silkin

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing which “forbidden door” entrant you would like to see in the men’s Royal Rumble match

