WWE has confirmed four more SmackDown Superstars for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.

Tonight’s SmackDown saw Sami Zayn announce his spot for The Rumble. He will be participating in the match and plans to eliminate Jackass star Johnny Knoxville, who he has been feuding with for a few weeks now.

SmackDown also saw Kofi Kingston declare his spot for the the Men’s Rumble. Kingston also confirmed that King Xavier Woods will not be participating in the match due to the injury that he revealed earlier this week.

Finally, Madcap Moss and Happy Baron Corbin announced their Rumble spots while interrupting Kingston’s promo. Moss then defeated Kingston in singles action.

There are now 16 open spots for the Men’s Rumble. The updated list of announced participants looks like this: Zayn, Kingston, Moss, Corbin, Austin Theory, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Sheamus, WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, AJ Styles, Big E, and Johnny Knoxville of Jackass.

The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble is scheduled to take place on January 29 from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Below is the updated card:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Johnny Knoxville, Austin Theory, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Sheamus, WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, AJ Styles, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Sami Zayn, Madcap Moss, Happy Baron Corbin, 16 Superstars TBA

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella, Shotzi, Natalya, Michelle McCool, WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Carmella, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega, Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James, Tamina Snuka, Kelly Kelly, Aliyah, Summer Rae, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, WWE Hall of Famer Lita, 11 participants TBA

WWE Title Match

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Doudrop vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Mixed Tag Team Match

WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz and Maryse

