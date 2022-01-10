WWE United States Champion Damian Priest is now official for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.

As seen in the video below, Priest took to Twitter this afternoon to announce that he’s entering The Rumble, and plans to leave WrestleMania 38 as a dual champion.

Priest, who retained his title over Robert Roode on the December 6 RAW and over Dolph Ziggler on last week’s RAW, made his official main roster debut in the 2021 30-Man Rumble Match. He entered that match at #14, and picked up 4 eliminations before being tossed out at #16 by Bobby Lashley.

There are now 22 open spots for the 2022 Men’s Rumble. Priest joins Austin Theory, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Sheamus, and Jackass star Johnny Knoxville as confirmed entrants.

The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble is scheduled to take place on January 29 from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Below is the updated card, along with Priest’s announcement video:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Johnny Knoxville, Austin Theory, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Sheamus, WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, 22 Superstars TBA

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella, Shotzi, Natalya, Michelle McCool, WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Carmella, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega, Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James, Tamina Snuka, Kelly Kelly, Aliyah, Summer Rae, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, WWE Hall of Famer Lita, 11 participants TBA

WWE Title Match

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns (c)

(Not confirmed as of this writing.)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair or Liv Morgan or Doudrop vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Mixed Tag Team Match

WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz and Maryse

Here it is. I'm officially declaring myself into this years #RoyalRumble match, and yes… I do plan on walking out of #WrestleMania with TWO Championships. #LiveForever pic.twitter.com/bL4Ra95peL — Damian Priest (@ArcherOfInfamy) January 10, 2022

