Fatal 5 Way for the WWE Title: Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens vs. Big E

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event and out first comes Seth Rollins. Kevin Owens is out next. Bobby Lashley is out next with MVP. WWE Champion Big E is out next to a pop. He hits the ring as the other three look on. Brock Lesnar is out last to a big pop as the pyro goes off.

The bell rings and everyone attacks Lesnar. He fights back and delivers German suplexes to the others. Owens saves Rollins from a F5 but Lesnar hits Owens with another German. Big E rushes in and dazes Lesnar, then knocks him out of the ring. Big E goes to the floor but Lashley scoops him and runs him face-first into the ring post. Lashley stares Lesnar down now as he recovers. Lashley charges and crashes Lesnar through the barrier with a big Spear, sending him into the timekeeper’s area as the crowd goes wild.

Lashley decks Owens and drops him with a neckbreaker int he ring. Rollins comes in but Lashley drops him as well. Lashley goes for a suplex on Rollins, holding him high in the air but Owens saves him. Owens and Rollins with superkicks to Lashley, then a double superkick. Owens and Rollins are alone in the ring now. Lesnar starts stumbling at ringside but Rollins leaps out, taking Lesnar down. Owens then leaps from the ring with a huge Frogsplash to Lesnar on the floor. Owens and Rollins stomp on Lashley to keep him down now. They bring half of the steel ring steps over and smash Lashley in the face with them, then they run the steps into the top of Lesnar’s head as he charges.

Fans pop as Rollins and Owens take apart the announce table. Owens smashes Lesnar with the top of the table. Fans chant for tables. They go to double slam Lashley through the table but he fights them off. Big E runs over and sends Lashley crashing through the announce table for a big pop. Big E stands tall and yells out. Owens superkicks to interrupt Big E’s celebration. Owens grabs \Lesnar and they drop him head-first into the steel steps with a double DDT.

Owens and Rollins return to the ring to double team Big E but he catches Rollins with a Uranage, then rocks Owens. Owens with a sitdown powerbomb to Big E for a close 2 count. Owens goes to the top for a Swanton to Big E but Big E gets his knees up. Rollins comes back in and hits a Frogsplash on Big E for a close 2 count. Rollins is the only one up as a “this is awesome!” chant starts up. Rollins stalks Big E now. Rollins with a rolling elbow and neckbreaker. Rollins goes for a Stomp to Big E but Lesnar runs in and catches Rollins in mid-air with a big F5. Lesnar with a F5 to Big E now. Lesnar blocks a Stunner and nails the F5 on Owens now. Lesnar yells out but turns around to a big Spear from Lashley. Lesnar kicks out just in time.

Lesnar starts fading in The Hurt Lock in the middle of the ring now. Big E makes the save and hits a Big Ending on Lashley. Lesnar blocks a Big Ending, then hits a F5 on Big E for the pin to win the title.

Winner and New WWE Champion: Brock Lesnar

