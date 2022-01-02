Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss

We go back to the ring and out comes Madcap Moss with Happy Baron Corbin. Corbin takes the mic and says he’s the happiest man alive because he’s rich and good looking, which really makes him stand out around here. Moss takes a shot at Atlanta with a joke, and Corbin tells him to kick another, this time insulting his opponent. Fans boo but Moss and Corbin are laughing. Moss says his opponent will fall so far off the map after tonight’s loss, he will have to change his name to Who McIntyre. The music interrupts and out comes Drew McIntyre with his sword, Angela.

The bell rings and they go at it with Corbin talking trash from ringside. They break from the corner and Moss rocks Drew, then applies a headlock. They run the ropes and Drew levels Moss with a stiff shoulder. McIntyre taunts Moss some. They go for a test of strength but Moss rocks Drew and beats him into the corner. The referee counts while Moss beats Drew down and laughs.

This just angers Drew. Drew launches Moss back into the corner and unloads. Drew levels Moss with a big chop. Drew with a bigger clothesline coming out of the corner. Fans cheer Drew on. McIntyre with a suplex from the mat for a 2 count. McIntyre with a stiff chop as Corbin looks on. McIntyre comes back and clotheslines Moss over the top rope to the floor.

Corbin tries to run interference at ringside to allow Moss an attack but it back-fires and Drew levels Moss at ringside with a big overhead suplex. They bring it back in and this time Corbin’s interference allows Moss to run Drew face-first into the ring post. Moss charges with a shoulder thrust in the corner, and another. Moss unloads and beats Drew down in the corner. Moss with a big suplex and another shoulder tackle. Moss grounds Drew now while Corbin looks on and taunts him in his face.

Moss charges in the corner and lands hard face-first into the turnbuckle as Drew moves. McIntyre with a Spinebuster. Drew with clotheslines and two big throws now. Drew with a neckbreaker and a kip-up for a pop. Moss blocks the Futureshock DDT but Drew catches him in a big sitdown Spinebuster for a close 2 count. McIntyre with a chop into the corner. Moss counters but McIntyre leaps at him with a crossbody. Moss catches the crossbody, almost drops Drew but keeps him up, slams him into the corner, and then launches him into a big fall-away slam for a 2 count. Moss gets praised by the announcers for saving the sequence.

McIntyre with a backslide as Moss goes for a neckbreaker. McIntyre comes right back with a Futureshock DDT but Moss kicks out. Corbin cheers Moss on from ringside. Drew with a big chop in the corner. McIntyre takes Moss to the top now. McIntyre plays to the crowd and then goes for the big superplex. Moss fights back and prevents it. Moss with chops while they’re both on the top turnbuckle now. Moss turns McIntyre upside down but Drew powers up and launches Moss to the mat while still upside down.

Drew is on his feet now as fans cheer him on. Drew readies for the Claymore Kick but Moss kicks him to block it. They run the ropes and McIntyre nails a Claymore for the pin to win.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

