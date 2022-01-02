– Below is the WWE Day 1 Kickoff pre-show video, featuring Kayla Braxton, Peter Rosenberg, Kevin Patrick on the panel, along with WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Booker T. The Kickoff will also feature Ridge Holland and Sheamus vs. Cesaro and Ricochet.

– Liv Morgan and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch took to Twitter to promote their title match at Day 1 tonight.

“I left a little champagne in the bottle to continue the celebration after I beat Liv tonight. #WWEDay1 @peacockTV,” Lynch wrote.

Morgan responded, “The time for talking is over. It’s time to make history. #WWEDay1 @peacocktv #HappyNewYear #AndNEEEW P.s… I’ll gladly take that leftover champagne Becks [clinking glasses emoji]”

