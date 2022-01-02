RAW Women’s Title Match: Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch

We go back to the ring and out comes Liv Morgan. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is out next. We get formal ring introductions from Rome.

They lock up and go at it, taking it to the corner. Lynch with a slap but that angers Liv. Liv comes back and levels Becky, sending her to the floor to regroup. Liv follows and slams Becky’s face into the announce table over and over. Liv then screams out for a pop. She brings Becky back into the ring but Becky goes right back out for a breather as fans boo.

Liv charges but runs into a boot. Becky is still trying to recover from the surprise onslaught to start. Liv blocks a Manhandle Slam. Becky tries to mount offense again but Liv rocks her with a knee. Liv keeps control and drops Becky from the corner for a 2 count. Liv blocks the Dis-Arm-Her and applies a submission of her own, forcing Lynch to yell out. The hold is finally broken. Becky goes back to the floor to regroup as Liv poses in the ring to a pop from the crowd.

Becky comes back to the apron but Liv rocks her. Becky stuns Liv and goes to the top but Liv cuts her off. Liv launches Becky off the top turnbuckle to the mat for a 2 count. Lynch is a bit panicked but she manages to counter on the ropes and level Morgan for a 2 count. Becky may have a busted lip now. Becky keeps Liv stuck on the middle rope with a knee to the back of the head. Becky gets herself hyped up but fans boo. Liv rocks Becky with two kicks. Becky sends Liv to the apron to take control. Becky drapes Liv over the middle rope and nails a flying leg drop for a close 2 count. Liv shows some frustration now and has to stop and gather her thoughts.

Becky shows some more frustration as she pounds on Liv. Becky grounds Liv in an arm submission now as fans rally for Liv. Liv fights up and sends Becky flying with a toss. Becky charges in the corner but Liv moves. Becky catches Liv with a Bexploder suplex but Liv quickly kicks out at 1. Becky can’t believe it.

Becky stomps away and yells at Liv to stay down as some fans boo. Becky with a running forearm in the corner, then a spinning back-kick. Becky talks some trash to the announcers, telling them to remind everyone she’s the greatest. Liv dodges a shot and nails a Backstabber, then kicks Becky face-first into the top turnbuckle. More back and forth now. Liv flies and takes Becky down, then pounds on her to keep her down. Liv keeps control and screams out for a pop. Liv misses in the corner but Becky runs into a back elbow. Liv with a missile dropkick for another close 2 count.

More back and forth as they tangle and trade holds on the mat now. Liv gets a close call but Becky escapes. Liv is showing frustration now. Liv goes to the top but Becky rushes her and rocks her. Becky climbs up and rocks Liv, then goes for the superplex but Liv fights back. Liv slides down and goes for the powerbomb but Becky keeps punching her. Liv stuns Becky and then runs at her, delivering a big Sunset Bomb from the corner. Becky kicks out just in time and Liv can’t believe it.

Becky gets the Dis-Arm-Her applied at one point but Liv makes it out. They go back and forth on the mat with more counters. Becky slams Liv face-first into the mat in the middle of the ring but Liv kicks out. Becky loses it and unloads on Liv now, showing more frustration. Fans boo Becky. Becky has Liv draped over the middle rope. She goes for another flying leg drop but lands hard as Liv moves. Liv with a missile dropkick from the middle rope but it barely connects. Becky retreats to the floor before Liv can cover. Fans boo Becky as she recovers at ringside. Liv is disappointed.

Liv charges and leaps to the floor, taking Becky down with a big crossbody. Liv screams out and brings Becky back in but Becky rolls right back to the floor on the other side of the ring. Fans boo her again. Liv charges but Becky slams her face-first into the announce table several times. Becky returns to the ring and recovers, instructing the referee to count while Liv is down and dazed at ringside.

Liv makes it back in at the 9 count but Becky starts stomping. Becky talks some trash and tosses Liv right back over the top rope to the floor. Becky follows but Liv reverses and sends Becky into the steel ring steps. Liv places Becky’s arm on the steel steps and stomps away as payback from what happened weeks ago. Liv brings it back in as Becky sells the hurt arm. Becky still manages to kick Liv in the face to stop her. Becky goes to the top but Liv climbs up and counters, sending her to the mat.

Liv applies the Crossface to Becky as they both scream out. Becky rolls her over into a 2 count. They tangle some more and the referee splits them up. Liv charges right back at Becky for Ob-Livion but Becky catches her and turns that into the Manhandle Slam for the pin to retain.

Winner: Becky Lynch

