Ridge Holland and Sheamus vs. Cesaro and Ricochet

We go to ringside and Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Pat McAfee. They talk about WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns testing positive for COVID-19, and Brock Lesnar being added to the WWE Title match. We go right to the ring and Mike Rome does the introductions as Ridge Holland and Sheamus make their entrances. Out next is Cesaro to a pop. He stops and waits for Ricochet, who also comes out to a pop. They head to the ring together as Sheamus and Holland look on.

The bell rings and Cesaro looks to start off with Sheamus but Sheamus talks some trash and says Holland is Cesaro’s replacement. Holland tags in and goes at it with Cesaro to start. Cesaro catches Holland in mid-air, holds him there, taunts Sheamus and then drops Holland into a backbreaker over his knee.

Ricochet tags in and Cesaro sends him into a pin onto Holland for a 2 count. Sheamus tags in and goes at it with Ricochet. Sheamus cuts off Ricochet’s momentum and levels him. Ricochet mounts a comeback and unloads. Ricochet with a sliding leg drop for a 2 count. Ricochet and Sheamus go at it. Holland is being checked on at ringside after suffering an apparent busted nose by Ricochet. Sheamus rocks Ricochet and nails another backbreaker. Sheamus keeps control and delivers another backbreaker, holding Ricochet over his knee and talking trash.

Ricochet looks to mount another comeback but Sheamus levels him for another 2 count. Sheamus keeps Ricochet grounded now. Cole says Holland may have a broken nose. We get a replay showing how he suffered a busted nose by Ricochet’s boot when Cesaro assisted Ricochet with the double team pin attempt when Ricochet first came in. Holland has been taken to the back and Sheamus is alone now.

Sheamus taunts Cesaro some and goes back to work on Ricochet. Sheamus delivers 10 Beats of the Bodhrán now. Sheamus talks some trash about how he doesn’t even need a partner. Cole says Holland will not return to the match as he’s being treated for a broken nose.

Ricochet looks to turn it around and he finally nails a tornado DDT for a pop. Cesaro unloads and hits the uppercut train. Cesaro sends Sheamus to the floor, then runs around and smashes him into the barrier with a running uppercut. Cesaro plays to the crowd for a pop. Cesaro brings it back in and leaps from the top with a crossbody for a close 2 count. Cesaro plays to the crowd for the Cesaro Swing and now he swings Sheamus around for a big pop.

Cesaro goes for the Sharpshooter but Sheamus hangs on. Sheamus blocks the Gotch Neutralizer and levels Cesaro with a big knee. Ricochet breaks a pin up. Sheamus and Ricochet tangle to the floor. Sheamus blocks a kick from the apron and then drops Ricochet hard on the floor with a big White Noise. Sheamus returns to the ring and goes to the top but Cesaro rocks him in the air on the way down with a big uppercut. Sheamus kicks out at 2. More back and forth now. Sheamus dodges Cesaro and Cesaro hits the ring post shoulder-first. Sheamus comes right back with a Brogue Kick for the pin to win.

Winner: Sheamus

