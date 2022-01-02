SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match: The New Day vs. The Usos

We go right to the ring and out come SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. We see recent happenings that led to this match as The Usos pose in the finger with their fingers in the air. Mike Rome does the introductions as The New Day comes out next – King Xavier Woods and Sir Kofi Kingston. Woods rides his throne out on a platform and they head to the ring together.

The two teams meet in the middle of the ring for formal ring introductions. Woods plays to the Atlanta crowd and gets a pop then goes at it with Jimmy. Woods takes Jimmy down and grounds him. Kofi tags in and they double team Uso. Woods with a senton and Kofi with a splash for a 2 count. Uso fights back but Kofi trips him and goes to the top. Jey distracts from the apron but Kofi decks him. Jimmy takes advantage and knocks Kofi off the apron.

Jey clotheslines Kofi on the floor. Jimmy plays to the crowd for a mixed reaction. Jimmy mounts Kofi back in the ring now, unloading with right hands. Jimmy with a back suplex and more showing off to the crowd. Jey comes in with some trash talking as the referee backs off, allowing Jimmy to land a cheap shot on Kofi. Jey works over Kofi now, delivering the Rikishi splash in the corner. Jey wastes too much time and Kofi rocks him out of the corner. Jimmy tags in and superkicks Woods off the apron, preventing a tag. Jimmy drags Kofi back to their corner and talks some trash for boos.

Jey tags back in for a quick double team. Kofi finally mounts some offense and drops Uso with a big DDT off a counter. Jimmy and Woods tag in at the same time for a pop. Woods unloads and superkicks Uso. Jimmy runs into a big boot. Woods with the Honor Roll clothesline. Woods takes out Jey and then goes at it with Jimmy, taking him down and kipping up for a pop. Woods grabs Jimmy for a big TKO off his shoulders but Jimmy kicks out.

Woods runs the ropes and dropkicks Jey through the ropes as he sacrifices himself. Jimmy rocks Woods at ringside. Jimmy brings it back in but Woods fights back. Jimmy with a big corkscrew off the top for a close 2 count. Jey tags in for a big double team pop-up Samoan Drop but Woods kicks out just in time. Jey shows some frustration now. Jey with some trash talking as fans rally for The New Day. Jey with a big right hand to the face. Woods fights back as they both trade huge strikes now in the middle of the ring.

Woods swings again but this time he levels Jey. Woods looks to make a tag and he does. Kofi goes to the top and nails a huge crossbody for a close 2 count. More back and forth now between the two. Kofi with the Boom Drop. Kofi plays to the crowd as fans continue to cheer him on. Jey blocks Trouble In Paradise. Jimmy tags in and hits a big splash off the top but it’s not enough. Fans go wild at the kick out.

Gable Steveson is sitting at ringside and he also gets hype for the kick out. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Jimmy charges but Kofi lands hard on his feet off a counter. Kofi’s knee goes out and Jimmy applies the single-leg Crab in the middle of the ring. Kofi finally gets the bottom rope to break the hold but Jimmy takes advantage of the 5 count. Jimmy drags Kofi to their corner and in comes Jey. Jey yells at Jimmy to do it again, as in hurt Kofi again.

Woods pulls Jimmy to the floor and sends him into the barrier, then the steel ring steps. Kofi takes advantage and rolls Jey for a close 2 count. Kofi immediately rolls Jey for another close 2 count. Kofi nails SOS for a third straight close pin attempt. Woods tags in and they double team Jey. Woods goes to the top while Kofi olds Jey in a backbreaker. Woods leaps and nails a stomp to the face for the pin but Jey kicks out just in time and the crowd, and Woods, can’t believe it.

Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Woods scoops Jey on his shoulders and tags in Kofi for the double team but Jey shoves Woods into the corner. Jimmy tags in and superkicks Kofi. Kofi then eats a double superkick. Jey tags in and goes to the top. Jimmy goes to the opposite corner. They hit the double Uso Splash on Kofi and Jey covers for the pin but somehow Woods leaps in out of nowhere to break it up.

The two teams face off in the middle of the ring now. They start brawling. Kofi and Jimmy take it to the floor but Kofi gets rocked. Jey counters Woods and in comes Jimmy. Kofi eats a big boot, then The Usos drop him with a 3D in the middle of the ring for the pin to retain.

Winners: The Usos

