RAW Tag Team Titles Match: The Street Profits vs. RK-Bro

Back from the break and out first come The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. Jimmy Smith welcomes us to ringside and he’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. Out next are RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro – Randy Orton and Riddle, who is riding his scooter. Orton and Riddle stop at the entrance-way and wave to the back. Out comes The Migos – Quavo, Offset and Takeoff. RK-Bro heads to the ring with rappers. They all pose in the corners and The Migos get a hometown pop. The Migos take their seats at ringside next to the announce table, behind a mini set of velvet ropes.

The bell rings and Dawkins starts off with Riddle. They give each other a fist bump of respect. Riddle applies a headlock to start. Dawkins levels Riddle with a big shoulder. The Profits taunt The Migos it appears. Ford tags in and levels Riddle, then does push-ups before making a 2 count. Dawkins tags back in and the two teams face off. Orton goes at it with Dawkins now. Dawkins with a big shoulder to level Orton. The Profits taunt Orton and pose now, mocking him.

Orton and Dawkins lock back up. Orton runs the ropes and goes for the RKO but Dawkins blocks it. Dawkins is a little terrified in the corner. Orton and The Migos share a show of respect. Ford tags back in and talks some trash to Orton. Orton locks up with Ford and Ford takes it to the corner. The referee counts and Ford backs away but then delivers a stiff chop as Riddle looks on. Ford mocks Orton and turns around to a thumb to the eye as the referee wasn’t looking.

Orton levels Ford with a perfect dropkick for a 2 count. Orton stomps on Ford and in comes Riddle for the double team. Riddle covers Ford for a 2 count. Ford escapes a suplex from Riddle and in comes Dawkins. Riddle unloads on Dawkins in the corner with kicks. Dawkins and Riddle trade counters now. Dawkins levels him in the middle of the ring with The Silencer, but he’s slow to capitalize.

Ford tags back in and launches himself over the top rope for a 2 count to Riddle. Riddle tries to tag but Ford keeps him away from Orton. Ford drops Riddle and nails a stiff punt kick to the chest. Ford keeps control and hits a splash in the middle of the ring for a 2 count as Orton breaks it up. Dawkins tags in and rocks Riddle as Ford holds him. Riddle kicks out at 2. Riddle goes on fighting off both opponents for a few minutes. Orton finally tags in and nails a big snap powerslam.

The Migos get hype watching Orton unload on The Profits. Orton nails a double draping DDT to both challengers, right in front of The Migos, and they pop big. Orton drops down and pounds on the mat but Ford blocks the RKO and rolls him up for a close 2 count. Ford with an enziguri to knocks Orton to the apron. Dawkins stops Riddle as he runs in, nailing an Angle Slam. Riddle ends up knocking Dawkins off the apron with a step-up knee. Riddle with a punt kick to Dawkins. Riddle goes to springboard in but Ford knocks him out of the air. Ford and Orton are legal now as they go at it. The champs and Dawkins end up down on the floor. Ford runs the ropes and leaps over the ring post, taking the champs down at ringside for a pop.

Orton comes back in and rocks Ford, then takes him to the top for a superplex. Ford resists and headbutts Orton to the mat. Ford leaps off the top but has to roll through as Orton moves. Riddle runs in and blocks Ford, lifting him up and dropping him into a big double team RKO for a big pop. Orton covers Ford for the pin to win.

Winners: RK-Bro

