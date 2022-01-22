As we’ve noted, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has received a lot of flak on social media for his remarks about Jon Moxley’s comeback promo on this week’s AEW Dynamite.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully felt Moxley owed fans an apology for taking several months off to receive treatment for alcoholism. Bully mentioned how if he were in Moxley’s position, he’d have apologized to the fans for letting them down. “Personally, if it was me in the same situation, the first thing I would have said is ‘guys, I’m sorry if I let you down’…I think that would have been the proper thing to do,” Bully said.

As noted, Renee Paquette and Paige slammed Bully for his take on Jon Moxley’s comeback promo.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has also chimed in with his views.

You can see Foley’s tweet below.

Jon Moxley doesn’t need to apologize to anyone. Just my opinion. — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 22, 2022

